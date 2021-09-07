Georgia Law Recognizes Repetitive Motion Work injuries

You may be entitled to Workers’ Compensation for work-related injuries even when there was NO Acute Accident at work.

MARIETTA, GA

Repetitive Motion Work injuries develop over time, with no sudden accident or moment of injury. Instead, these are injuries that occur from repeatedly performing the same motion over and over as part of your job. These injuries can cause significant damage and result in an inability to work and may qualify for Workers’ Compensation benefits.

We all know that doing the same physical motion over and over can eventually cause damage to joints, muscles, tendons, and bones. If your job requires you to perform a repeated physical motion over and over and has resulted in an injury such as tendonitis, bursitis, Carpal Tunnel, Cubital Tunnel, herniated discs, torn ACL or Rotator Cuff, etc., for which you need medical treatment, or has caused you to have to stop working, you may be entitled to compensation. Georgia law provides some significant benefits for these kinds of work-related injuries, even when there was no “accident,” which caused them.

But the difficult part is that you must still establish that your injury was caused by and occurred in the course and scope of your employment,” explains Marietta Workers Compensation Attorney Ramiro Rodriguez, Jr.

The tough part about these claims is that they involve types of injuries that occur over time, so there is no one point at which the injury happened. You must prove that your job and the repetitive motion required to do your job resulted in the injury. That causal link can be difficult to establish. Still, an experienced Workers’ Compensation lawyer will be familiar with Repetitive Motion Injuries and will be able to determine if you have a strong claim.

What to Do If You Are Suffering from Repetitive Motion Work Injuries?

If you are suffering from a repetitive motion injury, it is very important that you see your doctor as soon as possible and make sure the orthopedic doctor understands the type of work you are doing and the repetitive motion that it involves.

