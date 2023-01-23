Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta

Some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders are condemning fiery protests in the streets of downtown Atlanta over the weekend.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday.

Carr says that, under Georgia law, his office will prosecute the protesters arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after two violent confrontations with authorities.

Last week, authorities were clearing protesters from the forest where they had been living for months in an attempt to stop an APD training facility from being built. That’s when the GBI says Manuel Teran, one of the protesters, shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. Teran was killed by return fire.

Fellow protesters protested Teran’s death on Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta. What started as a peaceful protest and march soon devolved into chaos when protesters set a police cruiser on fire and started smashing the windows of various businesses.

Seven people were arrested on Wednesday and another six were arrested during Saturday’s violence. In December, six people were arrested at the site of the proposed training center.

One of those arrested on Saturday night, Francis Carroll, was also one of those arrested in December. He was out on bond at the time of his second domestic terrorism arrest.

“It’s frustrating when you see an individual who was arrested in December, who was given bond, who we fought against bond, that was arrested again Saturday night, that’s incredibly frustrating to law enforcement, to our prosecutors. That being said, that’s somebody else’s job,” Carr said.

Carr says that his office is prepared to prosecute all of them.

Democratic state senator Elena Parent told Elliot she condemns the acts of violence.

“We applaud the Atlanta police who shut down the mob over the weekend quickly and arrested the perpetrators,” Parent said. “I am grateful that many of us on both sides of the political aisle agree that violence is not the answer to anger or frustration.”

State law enforcement officials will meet later this week to find better ways to secure the site of the training facility in DeKalb County.

