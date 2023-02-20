Georgia Levi’s Call: 4-month-old baby boy missing from Macon, driven away by 13-year-old girl

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Levi’s Call, which is the Georgia version of an AMBER Alert, for a 4-month-old boy missing from the Macon area.

Malachi Walker was last seen with 13-year-old Eternity Beamon-Allen, according to GBI.

Information about Malachi’s disappearance was broadcast in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on TVs that subscribe to Comcast.

GBI said the baby and girl were traveling in a silver 2017 Honda Accord with the Georgia tag # CSW5695.

STORY: 3 Jacksonville men accused of string of car burglaries in at least 3 Northeast Florida counties

Deputies received a call from the Publix shopping center at 5581 Thomaston Road in Macon reporting a stolen vehicle and a kidnapping. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kevin Walker, the father of Malachi, was making deliveries with Instacart.

Earlier, he said saw Beamon-Allen and her mother, who are both friends of the family, at a nearby Kroger and Beamon-Allen asked to tag along while Walker was making deliveries and her mother agreed.

She got in the silver Honda with Walker, Malachi, and Walker’s 4-year-old son.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

BCSO said Walker took Peake Road to the Publix parking lot and completed 2 Instacart orders while Beamon-Allen and his baby were inside. While waiting for another order to come in, Walker took his 4-year-old son back into Publix to clean stains from candy off his clothes. When they returned to the car 2 minutes later, Walker’s car, Malachi and Beamon-Allen were gone.

Store surveillance shows Walker exiting his 2017 Honda Accord at 11:27 a.m.; his 4-year-old is seen following him as they walk back into Publix. The juvenile is observed getting into the driver’s seat of the Honda Accord. She reverses, then pulls off in the vehicle leaving the area.

BCSO said Malachi has tan skin and a birthmark on the right side of his cheek. He is wearing a white beanie, a black jacket (possibly Nike), black and navy pants and white socks. His car seat is black and blue with blue shading.

Story continues

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The juvenile is a black female, 13 years of age and has tanned skin with light freckles, is approximately 5′2, with a slender build, possibly 105 pounds, BCSO said. She is wearing a pink bonnet, a black hoodie (no graphics), white pants or jeans, and black sneakers (possibly Jordans).

Their direction of travel is unknown and GBI said Malachi is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone sees the infant, juvenile, or vehicle to please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.