Georgia man accused in business theft

May 18—HIGH POINT — A Georgia man is accused of breaking into a High Point business early Tuesday morning and stealing items from it.

An alarm went off at a beauty supply business in the 1600 block of Westchester Drive about 2 a.m., and a representative of the alarm company told High Point Police Department dispatchers that someone was inside the store, a police press release said.

While on the way to the store, a police officer passed a white Chevrolet Equinox on Rotary Drive that had its lights off, so the officer turned around and pulled the vehicle over near Ferndale Avenue, the press release and an arrest report said. Inside the car officers found property from the beauty supply business, as well as marijuana and a pistol. Police did not release information about what the property was.

Quentavis Dashun Robbins, 25, of College Park, which is on the southwest side of Atlanta, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, violation of the seat belt law and operating a vehicle without headlights, according to an arrest report.

Robbins also was charged with being a fugitive from justice because he is wanted for arrest in Georgia, another arrest report said. Information about those charges was not available.

Robbins was held in the High Point Jail with no bond allowed.