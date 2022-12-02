Georgia man accused of driving while high mulls drug test, asks cop, ‘What should I do?’

One night this fall, a pair of Monroe County sheriff’s deputies on patrol east of Forsyth spotted a guy in a new Toyota. The late-model Camry was following another car too closely.

They pulled over the Toyota and soon caught wind of marijuana, its odor seeping from the car. The driver, a 31-year-old man, admitted smoking weed shortly before encountering the cops. He said he had placed the rest of the weed on the floorboard.

The deputies soon found the weed where the man said it was, tucked inside a peanut bag. They also found a package of suspected methamphetamine.

After the man was taken to jail on a variety of charges, he pondered whether he should consent to a blood test to check for drugs in his system.

“I smoked something not long ago,” the man said. “I know it’s in my system. What should I do?”

A deputy told him that officers don’t give legal advice.

The man took the test and was jailed.

Dispatches: A girl described in an Oct. 22 Monroe sheriff’s report as a “juvenile” from the Forsyth area had reportedly “run off” from home. A deputy later learned that the girl “constantly” leaves home. Someone at the house said the girl’s most recent unannounced departure came after she was told to make her own lunch. . . . A recent murder trial in Bibb County Superior Court included testimony from a man who goes by the nickname “Bubbalicious.” The moniker, not to be confused with the similar-sounding bubblegum, comes from the man’s youth. After leaving the witness stand, he told an inquiring Cop Shop correspondent in the courthouse lobby that he had once been known as “Bubba.” As he explained: “Girls were sweet on me. They added the ‘licious.’”