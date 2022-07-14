Georgia man accused of killing wife while she held grandchild spotted in North Carolina

A metro Atlanta man wanted in the murder of his estranged wife has been spotted in Franklin, North Carolina.

Salomon Ramos-Santos, 45, is wanted for the death of Angeles Santos, 45, in DeKalb County on July 11. According to their son, Uriel Ramos, his father shot and killed his estranged wife while she was holding her grandchild.

“He went and shot my mom. He killed her,” their son Uriel Ramos told Channel 2′s partner Univision 34 Atlanta.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service have confirmed that Santos escape to the Franklin, North Carolina area.

Deputies say he rented a room at a local motel. Statements provided to investigators suggest that Santos remains in the Franklin area and is actively attempting to find a way back to the Atlanta area or elsewhere.

Santos is seeking rides from those he comes in contact with while in the Franklin area. He is partially shaved and is carrying a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Solomon Ramos-Santos should be considered armed and dangerous, and we know he is desperately attempting to find a way out of the Franklin area.” Sheriff Robert L. Holland said. “Law enforcement should be extremely cautious, especially during all traffic stops, until this suspect is in custody.”

Ramos said his mother tried to help his father with his recent struggles. He worries his father will not be caught, and his mother’s murder will go unpunished.

He is asking for help to get justice for his mother.

“It’s the last thing we can do for her at this point,” Ramos told Univision 34.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police or Macon County Sheriff’s Office

