Georgia man accused of killing wife skips court date, now on the run

An accused killer is on the run five years after police said he shoved her down and she later died from the injuries to her head.

Jonathan Bates, who is accused of killing 28-year-old Cynde Bates in 2017, never showed up for his scheduled court appearance last week.

Bates is accused of pushing his wife in front of their kids at their home in Dallas, which caused her to fall backward. She died from blunt force trauma to the back of her head.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson talked to Cynde Bates’ family members Friday, who said that at the time she was killed, she was preparing to leave her husband after years of abuse.

The couple’s children were four and seven at the time.

Cynde Bates’ sister, Stormie Dement said Jonathan Bates killed her sister because he couldn’t stand the fact that she wanted to leave and take the kids.

Dallas police charged Jonathan Bates with murder, two counts of cruelty to children and simple battery after doctors took his wife off of life support.

But the charges were later thrown out by a judge who had ties to the Bates’ family.

Judge Tonny Beavers recused himself from the case this year, but before Bates could face a new judge, authorities said he fled.

Dement, wants to know why he was out of jail in the first place.

“How can somebody get out of jail on low bond for a murder?” Dement asked. “He’s going to do everything he can to avoid going to jail, because that’s how he is.”

Now, once again, the family is waiting for justice. Bates first needs to go to jail and stay there until his trial, according to the family .

“Once he goes, and has his trial and he goes to jail, I think that’s where my closure can come to an end,” Dement said.



