Georgia man accused of murder released on bond, then shot to death hours later

A Macon accused of murder was released on bond, but then shot and killed just hours later, according to the Bibb County coroner.

Damien Felton, 27, was released on an $82,500 bond just before 9 p.m. Friday. He was shot and killed outside his home on Saturday morning.

He was in jail on murder charges in the death of Amond Norwood, 26. Norwood’s body was found in May 2021 after a man walking near an illegal dump yard fond Norwood’s body under a mattress.

Felton was one of three people arrested in connection to Norwood’s death. He was arrested in the same month on unrelated gun and drug offenses and later charged with murder and concealing the death of another.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said if they have identified any suspects or what the motive behind the shooting was.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.



