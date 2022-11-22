Georgia man accused reaching through Wendy’s drive-thru window, stealing cash

A Washington County man is arrested after police say he stole money from a Wendy’s drive-thru.

Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF reported that Sandersville police responded to Wendy’s restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Monday night about a robbery.

According to WJBF, investigators said John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru of a Wendy’s and took some cash from an employee.

Jefferson was apprehended at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday when Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him hiding inside of an abandoned vehicle.

WJBF said Jefferson was arrested and taken to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear how much cash he got away with or what charges he is facing.

