Georgia man accused of rigging wife’s car with explosives now out on bond

A man is accused of placing an incendiary device in a woman’s car, causing severe burns, according to The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia.

Barry Wright was arrested in 2019 on several charges including use of fire or explosive to commit a felony offense, according to federal investigators.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Wright is accused of building and putting an “incendiary device” inside the car.

The car belonged to Wright’s estranged wife, according to WJCL.

WJCL reports Wright was granted a $50,000 unsecured bond during a district court hearing in late December.

