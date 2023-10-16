Georgia man accused of setting 2 homes on fire, breaking into fireworks store, officials say

A man is behind bars after officials say he set several buildings on fire.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Hardeeville police said on Saturday at 3:50 p.m., officers received reports of a structure fire at a location on Whyte Hardee Blvd.

When crews arrived, they quickly put out the fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

On Sunday at 1:07 a.m., authorities said crews with the City of Hardeeville received reports of a large fire at a mobile home and a business previously known as Papa Joe’s Fireworks that was in the same area as the fire the day before.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

After putting out the fire, detectives determined that arson was the cause.

While investigating the fire scene, Jasper County Dispatch received reports of a burglary in progress at a different fireworks store, Crazy Joe’s Fireworks, on Hummingbird Lane.

Read: Man accused of hate crimes in fatal stabbing of Muslim boy, 6, wounding of mother

When officers arrived, they found signs of a break-in and an attempt to start a fire inside the store.

After receiving a description of the suspect from a witness, officers located 42-year-old Joshua Poole of Savannah.

At the time of his arrest, officials said Poole had suspected burglary tools and methamphetamine.

Read: Police identify men wanted for shoplifting, severely injuring Home Depot employee in Gwinnett Co.

Poole was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, second-degree burglary and third degree arson.

The case remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WSB-TV.

Read: Local church group returns home from Israel after being stranded due to Hamas attacks

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.