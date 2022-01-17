Georgia man accused of shooting deputies with cop’s gun arrested after family turns him in

A multi-day manhunt for a man accused of the attempted murder of three Georgia deputies ended Sunday.

Tyler Keith Henderson, 25, was arrested Sunday afternoon, five days after he went on the run after allegedly shooting two Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and aiming at a third.

“He will now be a resident of the Thomas County Jail and will be held accountable for trying to take the life of three of our deputies,” the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Henderson’s family turned him in to a U.S. Marshal, officials said.

Just after midnight Tuesday, deputies attempted to arrest Henderson for a probation violation in Ochlocknee, a small town about an hour north of Tallahassee.

Henderson allegedly put up a fight and grabbed one of the deputies’ gun from his holster, then began firing.

Two deputies were hit, one through his ballistic vest and the other in an unprotected area. Both were hospitalized and in stable condition. A third deputy at the scene was uninjured.

“Our efforts will now shift to getting our deputies back to 100%,” the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

As well as the probation violation, Henderson is now facing charges for three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.