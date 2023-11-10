Georgia man accused of threatening to kill Greene

A man in Georgia was arrested after he called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green’s (R-Ga.) office and threatened to kill her.

Greene’s office confirmed that the man called her district office and claimed that he had a sniper rile and was going to shoot the congresswoman in the head and kill her.

“I’m going to kill her next week. I’m going to murder her,” he said. “You don’t think you’re going to get payback? You’re going to die. Your family is going to die.”

Greene’s office confirmed the caller to be Sean Patrick Cirillo. The representative released a statement saying Cirillo had been arrested.

“I want to thank every single member of law enforcement who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat. From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sherriff’s Office, U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this many behind bars,” Greene’s statement said.

In the video obtained by The Hill, Cirillo said he was “a major donor.” He escalates his threats and screamed profanities at Greene’s staff members.

Greene said she receives death threats “on an almost daily basis” and it “should never be tolerated.”

“It doesn’t matter your political affiliation, no one should threaten your life for doing the job you were sent by the people to do,” Greene’s statement said.

Greene’s office said Cirillo was arrested on the Interstate Communications statute, which states that any communication from someone pertaining to any threat to injure another person may be fined or imprisoned.

The Hill has reached out to local authorities for further comment on the incident.

The congresswoman said her family and staff felt threatened by the call and that she had to close her district office after the threat.

Rep. Rich McCormick announced earlier this week that he was closing his district office in Cumming, Ga. after threats of violence. He said his staff was experiencing “serious threats of violence.”

McCormick and Greene both introduced competing resolutions to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) over her comments condemning U.S. involvement and the Israeli military in its war against Hamas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.