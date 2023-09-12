Georgia man accused of vandalizing park with anti-government sentiments, obscene language

A Paulding County man was arrested days after facilities at a park were vandalized.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the bathroom building, handicapped parking signs, a trash can, and the front entrance sign of Mulberry Rock Park were spraypainted with anti-government sentiments, a website address, a YouTube channel address, and obscene language on August 19.

Investigators were able to identify Vincent DeNeale of Temple, Georgia as the suspect.

Warrants were secured for DeNeale’s arrest on August 30.

He was arrested at Mulberry Rock Park on September 2.

Detectives would also like to speak with a person in a gray sedan who witnessed the vandalism.

Anyone who has more information about the vandalism or knows the driver of the gray sedan is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

