Georgia man allegedly hurls Batman cup, injuring mom’s roommate who had ‘scared’ him

A man who lives east of High Falls in northern Monroe County called the cops on a recent afternoon and said he had been struck in the head with “an unknown object.”

The man, 49, told a sheriff’s deputy that his roommate’s 26-year-old son had left some trash out and the older man said he knocked on the son’s door to hand over the trash.

The deputy noted in a report of the Jan. 11 incident that the older man had a red “knot/bump” on his head. The deputy spoke to the younger guy there who said he was in his mom’s bedroom watching TV when he heard the roommate “banging on the door,” the report said.

The 26-year-old said he “got scared” when his mother’s roommate “tried opening the door.” The younger fellow said it was then that he “grabbed his metal Batman cup.”

He told the deputy that he opened the door and tried to “scare” the roommate so the roommate would stop banging.

Then the 26-year-old flung the cup, the report said, “but did not mean to strike” the roommate in the head. The Batman cup was nowhere to be found when the deputy searched for it. The younger man was jailed on, yes, a battery charge.

Dispatches: A 22-year-old Ellijay man who was in the Monroe jail on charges that included hit-and-run and DUI was allowed to use a phone in the booking office to make a call on Dec. 20. While on the phone, the inmate, according to a sheriff’s report, “became upset and immediately stated, ‘(expletive) you,’” to the person he was talking to. The inmate then slammed the phone down “causing disabling damage” to the receiver. Upon being returned to his cell, the young man, as the report described it, “began to cry for a brief period and then expressed his anger: Kicking/hitting the holding cell door, yelling at detention staff that we aren’t doing our jobs, and using vulgar language.” . . . A woman on Watson Road north of Juliette alerted authorities on Dec. 18 that a horse and a pig had wandered onto her property. The woman showed a sheriff’s deputy photographs of the animals. The deputy recognized the horse from a prior encounter and contacted the animals’ owner about retrieving them and patching a fence.