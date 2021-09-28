Georgia man armed with bow and arrow allegedly carjacks woman before being shot in police standoff

A Georgia man suspected in a carjacking and wielding a bow and arrow was arrested on Tuesday following a standoff with Atlanta police, authorities said.

Authorities were called to a report of a carjacking at about 6:53 a.m., where a woman told police her 2014 Toyota Camry had been stolen after a man fired an arrow at her and took the car, police said.

At about the same time, Atlanta police responded to a car crash, where they encountered Trent Emory, authorities said.

Upon their approach, Emory reportedly pulled out a compound bow and aimed an arrow at the officers, FOX5 reported.

At least one officer shot Emory, forcing him down, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The car involved in the accident was confirmed to be the carjacked Toyota Camry allegedly stolen by Emory, according to police.

The suspect is believed to be connected to at least two other carjacking attempts, authorities said.

