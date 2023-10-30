Georgia man arrested after 3 people shot including pregnant woman, deputies say

A 19-year-old man was arrested after three people were shot in Hart County.

On Sunday, October 22, at about 1:24 a.m., deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nancy Hart School Road to a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, deputies found a large gathering of people and determined at least two people had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They then found out that a third person was shot and left the scene to go to the hospital.

Deputies say a man and a woman were taken to Anmed Hospital in Anderson, South Carolina, and have since been released.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A woman was also flown to another hospital by helicopter and is in stable condition.

On Thursday, October 26 at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies, along with Georgia State Patrol Troopers and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted a traffic stop on Highway 172 near Bio Church Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

During that traffic stop, deputies arrested Tyler Avant Carter, 19, of Hartwell, Georgia in connection with the shooting.

Carter is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault (two charges), criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit feticide, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (three charges).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: