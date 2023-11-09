Georgia man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

A Macon man is now facing charges after he called Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office and threatened to kill her, according to her office.

Video of the call shared with Channel 2 Action News the man can be heard claiming he has a sniper rifle and is going to shoot the Republican congresswoman in the head.

In the call, he claims to be a major donor before launching into an expletive-laden tirade.

“I’m going to kill her next week. I’m going to murder her,” he said. “You don’t think you’re going to get payback? You’re going to die. Your family is going to die.”

Rep. Greene’s office identified the caller as 34-year-old Sean Patrick Cirillo.

The congresswoman released a statement on Thursday saying that Cirillo had been arrested.

“I want to thank every single member of law enforcement who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat. From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars.”

She goes on to say that she receives death threats “on an almost daily basis” and that it “should never be tolerated.”

Rep. Greene added that she has had to close her district office in Dalton.

She is the second Republican congressperson from Georgia this week who has had to shut down their district office after threats of violence.

Representative Rich McCormick announced earlier this week that he was shuttering his district office in Cumming temporarily after receiving “serious threats of violence” against his staff there.

There is no word on when Rep. Greene or McCormick’s offices will reopen.

