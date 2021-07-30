Georgia man arrested in Aiken County, sentenced for trafficking meth in SC

Jul. 30—A Georgia man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for his role in trafficking methamphetamine in South Carolina.

Rondedrick Robinson, 26, of Decatur, Georgia, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a report from acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart.

On Feb. 25, 2020, officers from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Robinson.

When searching the vehicle, police located nearly 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to the report.

"Further investigation revealed Robinson had been paid to deliver the narcotics from the Atlanta area to South Carolina," DeHart said.

Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr. sentenced Robinson to 70 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Robinson will not be eligible for parole.