Georgia man arrested after he allegedly shot, killed victim at General Mills plant

Covington police have a person in custody after he shot and killed someone in the parking lot of the General Mills plant, police told The Covington News.

Jalen Ivan Brown was arrested around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police told The News Brown was confronted by an employee who said he was exuding strange behavior.

Officials say Brown shot and killed the victim after he was confronted.

General Mills spokesperson Mollie Wulff released the following statement to Channel 2:

“Our Covington, GA facility reported a shooting incident this morning. “Law enforcement apprehended the individual. We are working with local law enforcement.”

The victim has not been identified.

Brown has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder.

