Georgia man arrested for battery against family member, tried to sneak drug into jail, deputies say

A Rome man was arrested on Christmas Eve after deputies said he struck a family member in the presence of children and illegally possessed hydrocodone.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Caleb Chase Chasteen struck his victim on the side of their head with his hand, in the presence of two children.

Deputies also said Chasteen was illegally in possession of hydrocodone.

Additionally, deputies said Chasteen had attempted to sneak suspected hydrocodone into the Floyd County Jail.

Chasteen is facing misdemeanor charges for family violence simple battery and cruelty to children.

He faces one felony charge for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and one felony charge for crossing the guard line with a controlled substance.

Deputies did not specify how Chasteen was related to the victim.

