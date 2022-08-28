Georgia man arrested, charged with brother’s murder after human remains found, police say

A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County.

Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared.

On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County deputies found his abandoned truck at a church in Dahlonega at 5:30 a.m.

Deputies did say Cates spoke with a co-worker earlier that morning and was reportedly in good shape.

On Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said his older brother, Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, is in custody facing a murder charge.

Investigators said the remains are believed to be related to an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Tony Cates.

An autopsy will determine the identity of the human remains.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

