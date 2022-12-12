Georgia man arrested, charged with sex crimes against 16-year-old, police say
A man was charged after police say he committed sex sexual acts with a minor.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said officers executed an arrest warrant for 46-year-old Jerry Lee Hanson at his home on Burkhalter Road in Silver Creek.
According to the arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, between Nov. 18 and Nov. 27, Hanson inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl.
Officials said in addition to inappropriately touching the 16-year-old, he also forced her to watch as he inappropriately touched himself.
The relationship between Hanson and the 16-year-old is unknown.
Hanson was charged with child molestation, cruelty to children and sexual battery.
