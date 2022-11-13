Georgia man arrested for doing doughnuts outside voter polling site, deputies say

A Georgia man was caught doing burnouts in a voter polling site on Election Day, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said that when the driver tried to flee from officers, he reached speeds of up to 120 mph before exiting off Coliseum Drive in Macon.

Eventually, deputies stopped the driver in the Fort Hill neighborhood, and he was arrested in the year of nearby home while trying to get away on foot, deputies said.

Deputies found him with active warrants from a neighboring sheriff’s office.

He faces charges of felony-fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; driving while license suspended or revoked (2nd offense), and traffic/motor vehicle offense.

Police did not release the man’s identity.

