Georgia man arrested after fight escalates to deadly shooting at travel center, GBI says

An Augusta man was arrested after a deadly shooting at a travel center, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On June 17, the Madison Georgia Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in Madison.

Officials said that between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 28-year-old Charles Corbitt and 32-year-old Taylor Dickens were in a fight with each other, when during the fight, Corbitt grabbed his gun and shot Dickens.

Dickens, of McDonough, was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Corbitt remains in Morgan County Jail and has been charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department at 706-342-1275 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

