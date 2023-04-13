Georgia man arrested for inappropriately touching boy at YMCA, police say

A Georgia man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after Albany police said he touched a child under the age of 16.

Police responded to a YMVA on Gillionville Street in Albany at around noon on Sunday, according to Channel 2 Action News Affiliate WALB.

The Albany police report said that 45-year-old William Smith Jr. was seen by a lifeguard touching a child inappropriately.

Smith offered to watch the child while the boy’s mother took an aerobics class, according to WALB.

After the mother came back from her aerobics class, she asked the child if he was able to confirm he was touched, and he did.

An Albany officer watched the surveillance video where Williams was seen playing with the child, but was unable to confirm whether inappropriate contact took place, according to the report.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to law enforcement to learn more.

