Georgia man arrested after leading Hanson County deputies on 52-mile chase through 4 counties

May 8—ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — A Georgia man is facing multiple charges in South Dakota after he allegedly ran from police in Hanson County with drugs in his car.

On April 27, a Hanson County deputy was on patrol in Alexandria, when he observed a vehicle that appeared to be speeding on South Dakota Highway 262. Through the use of radar, the deputy says he clocked the vehicle traveling 12 mph over the speed limit.

The deputy was able to stop the vehicle in town, and identified the driver as Hugh Wilson, 20, of Duluth, Georgia. Wilson allegedly refused to step out of the vehicle multiple times when requested by the deputy.

Court documents say the deputy was able to smell the odor of marijuana and asked Wilson when was the last time he may have smoked it. After informing Wilson he would conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle, Wilson refused to consent.

The deputy returned to his patrol vehicle to run Wilson's information. As he walked away from Wilson, he allegedly took off "at a high rate of speed." The deputy initiated a pursuit.

According to a report from the Hanson County Sheriff's Office, Wilson followed the curve of SD 262 heading out the north end of Alexandria. He ran a stop sign at the intersection of 421st Avenue and South Dakota Highway 38. He continued driving northbound at approximately 80 mph until turning east on 247th Street, also known as Plano Road.

While traveling eastbound on 247th Street, he allegedly blew through another stop sign at the intersection with South Dakota Highway 25. At this time, the McCook County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit.

While Wilson was driving eastbound on 247th Street, a McCook County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle using a spike strip, but Wilson allegedly avoided the spikes. After Wilson turned northbound on U.S. Highway 81, a deputy with the Miner County Sheriff's Office attempted to use spike strips, but was also unsuccessful.

The pursuit continued northbound on U.S. 81 until Wilson turned eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34, toward Madison. With advanced notice of the direction of the pursuit, a police officer with the Madison Police Department deployed spike strips near Junius.

Story continues

The third attempt to use spike strips was successful, leading Wilson's vehicle to spin out and wreck.

The Hanson County Sheriff's Office says Wilson surrendered without incident following the crash.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they recovered approximately 2.5 ounces of marijuana in its original dispensary packaging, 1.5 ounces of cocaine, an unspecified amount of marijuana wax, two scales with a leafy substance on it, an unloaded rifle, an unloaded shotgun, $245 in cash, rolling papers and glass pipes.

Wilson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance — one for cocaine and one for marijuana wax — possession of more than two ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of a police officer, failure to stop and speeding.

An arraignment has been scheduled for May 11 in Hanson County, where Wilson will enter a plea to the charges.

If convicted on all counts, Wilson could be sentenced to serve up to 21 years and 60 days in prison, plus be ordered to pay up to $43,000 in fines.