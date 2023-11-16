Georgia man arrested with meth he intended to sell, deputies say

A Towns County man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine and deputies say he intended to sell meth as well.

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office recently received tips on suspected drug activity in the Macedonia area of Highway 288.

During their investigation, they found methamphetamine and identified a suspect, Justin William Holloway, 40, of Blairsville, and arrested him.

Holloway was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony possession of methamphetamine.

He is being held at the Towns County Detention Center without bond.

