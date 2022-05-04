Georgia man arrested for probation violation fails to disclose he left baby in car, now faces murder charge

A father in Georgia has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly leaving his 8-month-old daughter in a car for hours.

Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, went to the Snellville Police Department office on Tuesday shortly after 2:15 p.m. to pick up a gun that was in their possession, and was arrested for a warrant that was out for his arrest in relation to a probation violation.

Whatley was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail and was arrested.

ATLANTA 'PEDAL PUB' DRIVER CHARGED WITH DUI AFTER CRASH, 15 INJURED

On Tuesday night, according to police, an 8-month-old baby was taken to an emergency room by her grandmother. The 8-month-old girl was identified as Whatley's daughter, according to FOX 5 Atlanta, and was pronounced dead.

The baby's grandmother told hospital staff that the 8-month-old was left in Whatley's car following a traffic stop.

Police found Whatley's car parked at the Snellville City Hall outside a dumpster, according to the report.

ATLANTA POLICE RIP PARENTS AFTER 5 TEENS SHOT: OFFICERS 'CANNOT RAISE ATLANTA’S CHILDREN'

Whatley didn't tell police that his daughter was in the car whole he was attempting to pick up the gun.

Snellville Police Department Detective Jeff Manely said that he's "absolutely astounded" that Whatley left his daughter in the car.

"I'm absolutely astounded someone could leave an 8-month-old in the car, park away from our building and walk up here knowing that child was in the car," Whatley said.

He was released on bond for the arrest related to the probation violation, but was taken back into custody on Wednesday for the second-degree murder charge.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.