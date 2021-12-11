Georgia man arrested in Rostraver for using fake ID to buy iPhones, Airpods

Dec. 10—A Georgia man who was being questioned Thursday by Rostraver police for allegedly using false information to purchase two iPhones at a Verizon store was arrested after he began struggling with an officer, according to court documents.

Christopher D. Pace, 43, of Snellville, Ga., was arrested by township police for resisting arrest, providing false identification to authorities, receiving stolen property and theft after the 2:30 p.m. incident at the Verizon store on Rostraver Road.

When police searched Pace's Ford F-250 truck after taking him into custody, they discovered that earlier Thursday he had used the same fake information to purchase $800 worth of Apple Airpods from a Verizon store near Uniontown, according to court documents. Those devices that were still packaged in the truck were seized, police said.

Police said in court documents that Pace attempted to bill a Florida company for the iPhones. However, the company informed local Verizon officials that "no one was authorized to bill the company from Pennsylvania" and no one there knew a "Ronald Danny Miller," whose identity was contained on a fake Florida driver's license Pace was also using, police said.

Pace was subsequently charged with theft in earlier case by state police in Uniontown, according to court dockets.

According to Rostraver officer John Frederick he was dispatched to the Verizon store after employees there questioned Pace's identification.

Frederick alleged in court documents that Pace repeatedly refused to provide him with his real identity when questioned and then began "to pull his arms away" when attempts were made to place him in handcuffs as he was questioned.

Pace eventually provided police with his true identity.

He was released from the Westmoreland County Prison Friday after posting $1,000 bond and was released from custody in the Fayette County case after posting $20,000 unsecured bond, according to online dockets.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .