Georgia man arrested for sexual exploitation of children, GBI says

On Wednesday, a Georgia man was arrested for sexual exploitation of children.

This report comes from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

The GBI CEACC said it started an investigation on 32-year-old Alan Savage’s online activity after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.

A search of Savage’s electronic devices following the investigation, led to his arrest.

The GBI said Savage is being criminally charged in Oconee County, Georgia.

Savage is being charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children.

