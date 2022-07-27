Georgia man arrested with shoebox full of cocaine

A middle Georgia man was arrested earlier this week after a traffic stop led to authorities finding a shoebox full of cocaine.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a car on I-75 at 8 a.m.

When they searched a car, they found a black bag with a shoebox inside. Inside the shoebox, deputies found 16 individually wrapped brick-shaped containers of cocaine.

Deputies also seized a handgun from the car.

The driver, 31-year-old Alfredo Pineda of Bethlehem, Ga., was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession/sale of counterfeit substances.

