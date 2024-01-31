Georgia man arrested for shooting, killing father during dispute, GBI says

A Barnesville man was arrested Tuesday after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot and killed his father during a dispute.

On Tuesday at around 8 a.m., deputies with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home on Johnstonville Road to investigate a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found 64-year-old Charles Ogletree dead from a gunshot wound.

An investigation indicated that Charles Ogletree’s son, Charkinta Ogletree, shot and killed his father during a dispute.

Deputies arrested Charkinta Ogletree and took him to the Lamar County Jail.

The GBI is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 770-358-5159 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

