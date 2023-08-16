Georgia man arrested for stealing trailer from church, deputies say

A Georgia man was arrested after stealing a transport vehicle attachment from a church in Douglas County.

According to records provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Maran Smith allegedly stole from the County Line Baptist Church.

Records say the cargo trailer he stole was worth $3,000.

Smith is accused of committing felony theft by taking on June 26 or June 27 in Lithia Springs.

The arrest record for Smith alleges he drove onto the church property and took an enclosed carry-on cargo trailer owned by the religious organization.

He was arrested on Aug. 9 and denied bond.

