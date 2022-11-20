Georgia man arrested after threatening the lives of two women over Facetime, deputies say

A man wanted for threatening multiple women over facetime was arrested on Tuesday after a joint operation by Clayton County and Henry County deputies.

On Oct. 28, Jalen Bellinger contacted two victims by FaceTime, threatening to kill them while pointing a firearm into the camera, according to deputies.

Bellinger continuously called and sent threatening text messages to the victims, deputies said.

Bellinger then began sending pornographic pictures of a victim who was under the age of 17.

Deputies said Bellinger tried to escape from being taken into custody but was eventually caught.

The victims filed for a temporary protection order, but it did not stop Bellinger, according to deputies.

On Nov. 8, 2022, Bellinger violated the temporary protection order by reaching out to the victims over the phone, sending the victims pictures of their homes in an attempt to intimidate them, deputies said.

Bellinger was arrested on the following charges:

— Aggravated stalking (two warrants).

— Terroristic threats and acts.

— False report of a crime.

— Harassing phone calls.

— Computer pornography.

Bellinger also has warrants out of Henry County for:

— Simple battery.

— Aggravated assault.

— Obstruction of an officer.

— Criminal damage to property in the second degree.

If you know the location of any wanted criminals, you are asked to reach out to the Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479, Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail anonymously via the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

