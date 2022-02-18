Georgia man asks cops to let him ‘smoke a joint’ before going to jail

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy was sent to check on a domestic dispute at a house on Mize Street on the north side of Forsyth. A man there said a man and woman were arguing at a house behind his, a block over on Ensign Road, west of Interstate 75.

The deputy went to that house and encountered a 34-year-old man who was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, standing next to a Ford Explorer Sport Trac. The deputy told the man to stay there, but the man got in the SUV and cranked it up, ignoring the deputy’s commands. Then the man shifted the Ford into drive, “revving the engine but not moving,” the deputy’s write-up of the Dec. 8 episode noted.

The deputy told the man to turn off the engine and step out. The man refused. He continued refusing until another deputy busted the SUV’s back window, at which point the deputies “removed” him from the driver’s seat.

“During the incident, (the man) reached inside his center console and pulled out a plastic bag containing marijuana,” the report said, “stating he wants to smoke a joint before he goes to jail.”

Though it was highly unlikely he smoked one, the write-up didn’t mention whether the man was allowed to light up. He was, however, jailed on obstruction and, yes, marijuana-possession charges.

Dispatches: On Jan. 30, a woman on Brownlee Road east of High Falls reported that her husband had for some reason left a 22-caliber Ruger revolver on the back of her car. The woman, according to an incident report, said she drove off with the gun on her car. As one might expect, and as a sheriff’s report duly noted, “The firearm was not there when she returned home.” . . . In January, someone at a Shell gas station on Ga. Highway 42 made an unusual find in a flower pot beside pump no. 1: a loaded magazine for a Glock pistol. “The magazine and ammo was placed into evidence for safe keeping,” a report noted.