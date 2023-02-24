Georgia man in bank lobby blasts ‘explicit music’ from phone and shouts ‘I am God’

In the language of an arrest warrant for a Macon man, the man was acting disorderly and “in a violent and tumultuous manner” when he went into Bank of America branch here late last year and blasted “explicit music” from his cellphone.

The warrant does not mention the songs or their artists, but when the man, 33, was asked to turn off the music, he blocked an exit and refused to let anyone leave.

“He propped his (phone) on the counter and continued to play the explicit music,” the warrant citing the Dec. 6 incident added.

“The music contained profane and vulgar language which disturbed the operations of the bank. The music was still playing loudly upon the arrival of law enforcement. The accused then began to loudly shout, ‘I am God and I can be wherever I want.’”

He was taken to jail.

Dispatches: A woman who lives near the Little Towaliga River north of Forsyth told the cops there in early February that her neighbor’s two goats had, as a sheriff’s report put it, “been getting out and coming on her property.” . . . According to an arrest warrant, a 33-year-old Atlanta-area man, after allegedly assaulting a bartender at Hotel 45 in downtown Macon on Feb. 5, turned his aggression on a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy. As the deputy noted in the warrant, while the man was in a hotel elevator as he was being escorted to jail by the deputy, the man “started biting on my clothing.”