Georgia man charged with 9 counts of child pornography, GBI says

A man was arrested Tuesday after agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation discovered he possessed child pornography.

According to the GBI, agents with the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began their investigation after they received a tip from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office about someone who possibly possessed child pornography.

Officials said agents began investigating the online activity of 41-year-old John Leonard Maxfield Jr. of Dawson.

GBI agents executed a search warrant at Maxfield’s home and arrested him.

Officials did not say what they found at Maxfield’s home.

Maxfield was charged with nine counts (two counts of distribution and seven counts of possession) of sexual exploitation of children.

He was booked into the Dawson County jail.

