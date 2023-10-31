Georgia man charged with attempted murder in town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE - Town police announced Tuesday that they charged a Georgia man with attempted murder over the weekend in connection with a shooting in July.

Police identified the suspect as Nieger T. Foley, 21, of Suwanee, Ga.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Maisie Court just before 2:30 a.m. on July 31 in response to numerous reports of shots being fired at a vehicle.

The officers located the intended victim, who was not further identified, and witnesses outside of a residence on Maisie Court. They also found an Uber driver who said his vehicle had been damaged by several bullets while he was dropping off a fare.

Girls swimming: Poughkeepsie captures first conference title since 1994

During the course of the investigation, police learned that Foley had followed the intended victim to the location and was planning to kill the would-be victim. They began attempting to locate Foley.

On Saturday, members of the City of Newburgh Police Department located Foley, took him into custody and then turned him over to Town of Poughkeepsie police.

Foley was charged with attempted second-degree murder, a felony. He was arraigned in Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and sent to the Dutchess County jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond or $400,000 partially secured bond, pending further court action.

The name of Foley's attorney was not immediately available.

Metro North: 'Near normal' commute on Hudson Line Monday as mudslide cleared from tracks

The Hudson Valley FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Dutchess County Sheriff's office, the Troop F State Police Community Stabilization Unit and the cities of Newburgh and Poughkeepsie and Town of New Windsor police departments all assisted Town of Poughkeepsie police in the investigation.

Police said the case is still under investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Detective Division at 845-485-3666.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Summer shooting brings attempted murder charge in town of Poughkeepsie