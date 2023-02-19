Georgia man charged with biting off part of girlfriend’s ear, police say

A Savannah, Georgia, man has been arrested after biting off his girlfriend’s ear, according to police.

According to a police report, Jerome Milton and his girlfriend began arguing outside of Avenue Bar & Grill in Savannah.

The woman told police she and Milton had driven to the nightclub and got into an argument that turned the physical outside of the night club where Milton punched her in the face several times and bit her ear.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sometime during the incident, the woman said that Milton took her car keys and threw them. The two had to be separated by club security and bystanders during the incident.

The woman eventually got a ride back to her home, arriving at 4 a.m. Eventually, Milton arrived back home, and the woman had locked herself in the bathroom, calling the police.

When police arrived, she had bandaged her left ear with gauze, which officers said was bleeding. Chatham County medical officials later confirmed part of her ear was bitten off.

Milton who told police that while they were at the nightclub, she saw him hugging another woman, causing the initial argument.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Milton was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with aggravated battery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: