Georgia man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Oct. 7—A 55-year-old Georgia man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a sexual abuse incident involving a minor in Aiken County.

Douglas R. Herring, of Harlem, Georgia, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Aiken County Department of Social Services contacted police on July 12 in reference to possible sexual abuse of a minor, according to an incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The victim, who was under 16 years of age at the time of the incident, stated she was "subjected to sexual abuse [redacted] several years ago," according to the report.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Aiken County detention center.