Georgia man charged with dogfighting after drug bust finds 20 dogs in home, deputies say

An ongoing drug investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a man accused of dogfighting and possession of drugs and firearms.

The JCSO said as part of the investigation its drug unit executed a search warrant on Briarwood Circle on Friday.

At the scene, deputies found about seven pounds of marijuana and five firearms.

In addition to the drugs and firearms, deputies said they also found what they believed was evidence of a dogfighting ring, and obtained a second search warrant.

The search warrant was executed and deputies found and seized more than 20 dogs from the home, in addition to treadmills, weighted collars, chains, veterinary medications and other times related to dogfighting.

As a result of their investigation, Dan Cleveland faces multiple charges related to both the drugs found at the residence and alleged dogfighting operation.

Jones County Animal Services helped remove the dogs from the residence, according to JCSO. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Cleveland was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and dogfighting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.





