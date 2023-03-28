Georgia man charged with murder after allegedly killing ex-girlfriend, burning her body

A Georgia man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and burned her body in a car.

Officers with the Gwinnett County Police Department conducted a welfare check on Thursday at Rubi Maldonado Nava's home in Lawrenceville at Club Lakes Parkway, but she was nowhere to be found, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Police then began searching for Nava. They spoke to people who knew her.

Police said they received information suggesting Nava had been injured or possibly even killed by her ex-boyfriend, Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon.

Officers tracked down 29-year-old Sagahon and observed "severe burns on his face and hands" as they were questioning him, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Investigators said Sagahon admitted during questioning to being at Nava's house when they had an argument in front of their child. This altercation led to him choking her until she was no longer breathing, police said.

Sagahon then allegedly put Nava's body into her car and drove to Oglethorpe County, where he set the vehicle on fire.

The Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office later found the vehicle. Detectives said it had been severely burned and had skeletal remains inside.

The remains found inside the car have been handed over to the medical examiner for identification.

Sagahon has been charged with felony murder, third-degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.