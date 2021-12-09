Georgia man charged with possessing 17 lbs. of crystal meth

Dec. 9—A traffic stop on U.S. 421 Bypass and the keen nose of a drug-sniffing dog led to the arrest late last month of one person and the seizure of 17 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

On Nov. 30, Alexis J. Escandon-Prado, 21, of Norcross, Georgia, driving a silver GMC Sierra pickup truck, was spotted traveling south on the highway about 6 p.m. at a high rate of speed, according to a release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Interdiction troopers from the Highway Patrol and Lee County narcotics investigator were working together, the release said.

Troopers stopped Escandon-Prado's truck because of the speeding violation. The driver and an unidentified female were the only occupants of the truck.

"During the enforcement action, troopers recognized signs of criminal activity," the release said. It didn't specify what caught the troopers' eyes.

Escandon-Prado was given a citation for driving without a license and a warning on the speeding violation, the release said.

As the stop was completed, troopers asked for consent to search the vehicle, but the driver refused.

A drug-sniffing canine from the Highway Patrol was sent to the site of the stop. The dog sniffed the exterior of the truck and alerted to the odor of narcotics.

Troopers then found the crystal meth in the back seat area and an undisclosed amount of cash was found in the front area, the release said.

Escandon-Prado was charged with three counts of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and one count each of possessing cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Several days later, the release said, Lee investigators received information that Escandon-Prado allegedly was involved in narcotics in Georgia.

Investigators contacted Georgia authorities who subsequently seized two pounds of fentanyl, the release said. Escandon-Prado has not been charged by Georgia authorities, the release said.

Escandon-Prado remains in the Lee County Jail with bail set at $5 million.