Georgia man charged with shooting at another car Sunday in Port Royal, police say

A Georgia man who police say shot at people he knew in another car while driving on Savannah Highway faces a slew of felony charges, according to the Port Royal Police Department.

Thomas Hightower, 35, of Statesboro, Georgia, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, three counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm within town limits and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Officers from the Port Royal Police Department were called to Savannah Highway on Sunday after the shooting was reported, officials said in a Port Royal Police Department press release. While there, they were told that an “altercation” happened between several people in two cars on the road. The people in both cars all knew each other, officials said. Police identified Hightower as a passenger in one of the cars and said that he shot at the other car on the driver’s side.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Hightower remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center on Monday.