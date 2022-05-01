Georgia man charged with wife’s murder after 911 call said she died by suicide

A 911 caller said Shyanne Schroeder had died by suicide. Now, police believe her husband killed her.

Troy Scarborough, a convicted felon, was charged Friday with felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with his wife’s death, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to their home on March 27 and found Schroeder dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

It’s unclear what led them away from suicide, but Sheriff Butch Reece said the deputies “got the feeling that something wasn’t right about this case, and thankfully they trusted their instincts.”

The investigation confirmed their gut feeling and Schroeder’s death was ruled a murder.

A motive has not yet been announced.

“I would like to thank our investigators and deputies for all their hard work, without which there may have been a huge miscarriage of justice,” Reece said in a statement.