Georgia man convicted of kidnapping, shooting woman at Franklin hotel

A Georgia man is facing 10 years or more in state prison after he was found guilty of attempted murder and other crimes at a Franklin hotel in 2022.

Eder Gelin, 40, of Douglasville, Georgia, was found guilty by a Superior Court jury of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree endangering the welfare of another person.

Gelin is scheduled to be sentenced by Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on March 8.

Gelin was found guilty of shooting a 37-year-old woman in the hip and foot at the hotel on World's Fair Drive.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Gelin had been drinking alcohol and became irate and threatened the woman whom he knew.

Gelin then brandished a handgun and held the victim at gunpoint in the presence of her two children for more than an hour while inside the hotel room.

But the woman managed to escape from Gelin who then followed her and shot her three times during the chase, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Township police arriving at the hotel found the wounded woman who told officers that Gelin had shot her.

Officers were able to find Gelin and arrest him without incident. Police also found the handgun used in the shooting.

Assistant Prosecutor Rory Eaton prosecuted the case.

