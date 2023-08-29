Georgia man convicted of sexually assaulting minor for nearly 10 years, sentenced to life in prison

A Marietta man was convicted for molesting and raping a child for close to a decade by a Cobb County jury.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, John Galczynski, 68, was under investigation in February 2021 after a then-minor told her therapist she’d been sexually assaulted.

After, the child told detectives that a relative had repeatedly raped and molested her for multiple years, mentioning an incident when she was as young as 5-years-old while visiting Galczynski’s home in Marietta.

At trial, the jury heard from another woman who was molested and raped by Galczynksi from when she was 11 until she turned 19, according to a statement from Cobb Assistant DA Lindsay Raynor.

“The 12-person jury quickly reached a verdict of guilty on one count of rape, one count of child molestation and one count of incest,” the DA’s office said.

According to criminal records from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Galczynski was indicted on felony rape, felony aggravated sexual battery, felony incest, and two counts of child molestation.

Following his conviction, he was given a life sentence, an additional 69 years in prison and an additional year of probation upon release.

“The defendant repeatedly abused the victim when she was just 5 years old and forced her to do unspeakable things to him. This child gave powerful testimony at trial which allowed the jury to see the pattern of abuse and hold Mr. Galczynski accountable for his crimes,” Raynor said in a statement. The hard work of law enforcement, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, and this jury ensured this predator cannot victimize any more children.”

