Georgia man convicted of trafficking meth, felony weapons charges

A Columbus man with a violent criminal history was convicted by a federal jury this week related to armed methamphetamine trafficking.

Karzarta M. Piett, 41, was convicted on Feb. 14 for possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Piett faces a maximum of 40 years in prison to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $5 million for distribution of methamphetamine and a maximum of ten years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for illegally possessing a firearm.

He will be sentenced in June.

Piett was pulled over by Columbus Police Department officers for multiple traffic violations on Jan. 7, 2021, after officers spotted him leaving a bar known for drug trafficking activity.

Piett was driving with a suspended license.

Officers found drug residue in his car.

A drug K9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Officers recovered two ounces of methamphetamine, a loaded pistol, a digital scale, plastic bags, and approximately $1,500 cash in the center console, plus more than $2,000 cash in Piett’s pocket.

Priett’s prior criminal history includes five felony convictions including two separate convictions for aggravated assault and convictions for kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery, terroristic threats, and multiple drug distribution charges.

“Violent re-offenders engaged in armed drug trafficking will face federal prosecution,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are committed to stopping violent, repeat offenders in our district and holding them accountable for their crimes.”

“This meth dealer brazenly continued his drug trafficking activities despite being a five-time convicted felon,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “His conviction removes yet another dangerous criminal from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may choose to follow the same perilous path. DEA and its law enforcement partners will relentlessly pursue criminals like Mr. Piett.”

