Georgia man crushed by tree while driving through severe storms

A coastal Georgia man is dead after police said a tree fell on his car while he was driving through storms Monday evening.

The Chatham County Police Department said Gregory Scott, 66, was killed while driving along LaRoche Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

He was the only person in the car when the tree fell on it, killing him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Scott worked for Chatham County as a risk manager for the county’s Occupational Safety, Risk Management and Disability Services Department.

WJCL-TV reports that there were wind gusts of about 60 mph in that area when the tree fell Monday night.

The TV station reports that Scott leaves behind a wife and children.

IN OTHER NEWS: