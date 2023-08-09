Georgia man crushed by tree while driving through severe storms
A coastal Georgia man is dead after police said a tree fell on his car while he was driving through storms Monday evening.
The Chatham County Police Department said Gregory Scott, 66, was killed while driving along LaRoche Avenue around 8:15 p.m.
He was the only person in the car when the tree fell on it, killing him.
Police said Scott worked for Chatham County as a risk manager for the county’s Occupational Safety, Risk Management and Disability Services Department.
WJCL-TV reports that there were wind gusts of about 60 mph in that area when the tree fell Monday night.
The TV station reports that Scott leaves behind a wife and children.
